The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) Downgraded by Citigroup

Citigroup cut shares of The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report published on Friday, Price Targets.com reports.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an underperform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $194.00 to $252.00 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer set a $189.50 target price on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $184.20.

Shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $198.09 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $84.16 billion, a PE ratio of 15.03, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.40. The PNC Financial Services Group has a 12 month low of $106.85 and a 12 month high of $203.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $190.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $187.59.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The business had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $8.40 EPS. Analysts predict that The PNC Financial Services Group will post 14.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.52%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.62%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total transaction of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,625 shares in the company, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 4,575 shares of company stock valued at $845,158 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Park National Corp OH raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.2% in the third quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 153,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,934,000 after buying an additional 3,249 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 18,595 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,547,000 after buying an additional 131 shares in the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 22.3% in the second quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 4,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after buying an additional 835 shares in the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 26.7% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 19,999 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,815,000 after buying an additional 4,211 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,134,000. Institutional investors own 81.76% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Company Profile

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

