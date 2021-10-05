The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright Sells 30,000 Shares

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) CEO Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.95, for a total value of $388,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Julie Wainwright also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 1st, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.76, for a total value of $382,800.00.

On Friday, August 20th, Julie Wainwright sold 16,030 shares of The RealReal stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.08, for a total value of $193,642.40.

On Wednesday, August 11th, Julie Wainwright sold 30,000 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.06, for a total value of $421,800.00.

On Thursday, July 22nd, Julie Wainwright sold 3,119 shares of The RealReal stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.32, for a total value of $54,021.08.

Shares of NASDAQ REAL opened at $12.31 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.20, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.83. The company has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.94 and a beta of 3.09. The RealReal, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.46 and a 12 month high of $30.22.

The RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $104.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.27 million. The RealReal had a negative return on equity of 105.14% and a negative net margin of 60.88%. The RealReal’s quarterly revenue was up 83.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.42) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that The RealReal, Inc. will post -2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on REAL shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered The RealReal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Wedbush assumed coverage on The RealReal in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on The RealReal from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of The RealReal in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on The RealReal from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.18.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REAL. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The RealReal by 9.4% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,112 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 18.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 27,486 shares of the company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 4,225 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in The RealReal by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 11,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $266,000 after buying an additional 845 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in The RealReal by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,916,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,265,000 after buying an additional 232,914 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.76% of the company’s stock.

About The RealReal

The RealReal, Inc is an online luxury consignment site, which engages in the consignment of luxury goods across multiple categories, including women’s, men’s, kids, jewelry, watches, home and art. It sells pieces from designers such as Chanel, Christian Louboutin, Gucci, Hermes, Louis Vuitton, Prada, Celine, Jimmy Choo, Burberry, and Valentino.

