The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF) by 55.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 67,049 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,928 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC’s holdings in The Shyft Group were worth $2,508,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,593 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,831,000 after acquiring an additional 35,308 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 108.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 2,242,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,924,000 after acquiring an additional 1,164,626 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 549,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,451,000 after acquiring an additional 45,447 shares in the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 332,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,424,000 after acquiring an additional 95,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of The Shyft Group by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 325,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,173,000 after acquiring an additional 41,703 shares in the last quarter. 78.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SHYF has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of The Shyft Group in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded The Shyft Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on The Shyft Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on The Shyft Group from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th.

Shares of SHYF traded up $0.54 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $40.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,450 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,698. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.54. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.74 and a 1-year high of $45.08.

The Shyft Group (NASDAQ:SHYF) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $243.98 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $245.90 million. The Shyft Group had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 6.60%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Shyft Group, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.24%. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.47%.

In related news, Director Ronald Edward Harbour sold 20,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $812,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Daryl M. Adams sold 15,000 shares of The Shyft Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.33, for a total value of $574,950.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 389,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,919,454.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,650,250 over the last three months. Insiders own 2.88% of the company’s stock.

The Shyft Group Profile

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in vehicle manufacturing and assembly for the commercial and retail vehicle industries as well as for the emergency response and recreational vehicle markets. It operates through the Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles segments. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment manufactures commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

