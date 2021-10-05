The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMUUY stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

Get The Siam Commercial Bank Public alerts:

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.4701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

Featured Article: Hold Rating

Receive News & Ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Siam Commercial Bank Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.