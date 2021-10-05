The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) Short Interest Update

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Company Limited (OTCMKTS:SMUUY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 700 shares, a decrease of 46.2% from the August 31st total of 1,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

SMUUY stock opened at $14.20 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.86. The Siam Commercial Bank Public has a 12-month low of $7.65 and a 12-month high of $15.40.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 6th will be paid a $0.4701 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 3rd. This is a positive change from The Siam Commercial Bank Public’s previous dividend of $0.31. This represents a yield of 3.62%.

About The Siam Commercial Bank Public

The Siam Commercial Bank Public Co Ltd. engages in the banking business. The firm involves in personal banking, business banking, and wholesale banking. It operates through the following segments: Corporate, SME, Retail, and Insurance segment. The Corporate Segment which serves corporate and commercial customers.

