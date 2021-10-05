The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Upgraded by National Bank Financial to Outperform

National Bank Financial upgraded shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating in a report released on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have $93.00 price objective on the bank’s stock.

TD has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank cut their price target on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a market perform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $89.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, Fundamental Research lifted their price target on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from $98.55 to $100.73 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $84.81.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank stock opened at $67.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $123.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $66.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $42.90 and a 12 month high of $73.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.82 billion. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 15.26% and a net margin of 31.71%. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.632 per share. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 2.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 56,178,756 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,935,323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,151,467 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 29,716,425 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,082,498,000 after acquiring an additional 2,566,112 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.4% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 22,477,837 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,576,131,000 after acquiring an additional 307,090 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.1% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,226,956 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $647,336,000 after acquiring an additional 767,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fiera Capital Corp lifted its stake in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 6.0% in the first quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 8,083,787 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $526,960,000 after acquiring an additional 458,754 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

