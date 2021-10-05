Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Sold by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management cut its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 2,562 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $1,292,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TMO. CIBC World Markets Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 44,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $20,449,000 after acquiring an additional 5,584 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,494,000 after acquiring an additional 2,153 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 4,808 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 3,403 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,552,000 after buying an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. River Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 7,775 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,548,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $539.05, for a total transaction of $5,390,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 572 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.54, for a total transaction of $306,900.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

TMO opened at $569.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $223.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.74. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $433.52 and a fifty-two week high of $616.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $560.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $507.51. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $5.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.51 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $9.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.75 billion. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 22.47% and a return on equity of 29.43%. Research analysts anticipate that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Thermo Fisher Scientific announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 23rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the medical research company to buy up to 1.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s payout ratio is currently 5.32%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on TMO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set a “hold” rating and a $540.00 price objective for the company. Benchmark upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $580.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $610.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific from $595.00 to $670.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $597.50.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc engages in the provision of analytical instruments, equipment, reagents and consumables, software and services for research, analysis, discovery, and diagnostics. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences Solutions, Analytical Instruments, Specialty Diagnostics, and Laboratory Products and Services.

