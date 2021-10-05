Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Trading Up 19.5% This Week

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded up 5.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on October 5th. One Theta Fuel coin can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000599 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Theta Fuel has a market cap of $1.59 billion and approximately $62.56 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 19.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $63.70 or 0.00126790 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003866 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $242.03 or 0.00481730 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.67 or 0.00015259 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00043161 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.24 or 0.00012412 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000663 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00001909 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0375 or 0.00000075 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,301,214,400 coins. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Theta Fuel is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e . Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @Theta_Network and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

