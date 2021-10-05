Thomas C. Chow Sells 509 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $12,872.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 254.7% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 494,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,411,000 after buying an additional 355,417 shares in the last quarter. Moody Aldrich Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $13,663,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of PubMatic by 1,562.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 172,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,492,000 after buying an additional 161,827 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the first quarter worth about $5,968,000. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the second quarter worth about $225,000. 17.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.

PubMatic Company Profile

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

