Thomas C. Chow Sells 509 Shares of PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Stock

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) General Counsel Thomas C. Chow sold 509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.29, for a total transaction of $12,872.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:PUBM opened at $23.54 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.19 billion and a PE ratio of 51.17. PubMatic, Inc. has a twelve month low of $22.42 and a twelve month high of $76.96. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $28.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.
PubMatic (NASDAQ:PUBM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $49.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $45.74 million. PubMatic’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that PubMatic, Inc. will post 0.47 EPS for the current year.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of PubMatic from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of PubMatic from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of PubMatic from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JMP Securities restated an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “buy” rating on shares of PubMatic in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.80.
PubMatic Company Profile
PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.
