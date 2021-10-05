Tiedemann Advisors LLC Buys 726 Shares of iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF (NYSEARCA:URTH) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 726 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI World ETF were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 638.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 17,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after buying an additional 15,248 shares in the last quarter. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $342,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 64.8% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 67,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,970,000 after purchasing an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI World ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 29,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,780,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:URTH opened at $126.01 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI World ETF has a 52-week low of $95.64 and a 52-week high of $133.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $130.31 and a 200 day moving average of $126.46.

