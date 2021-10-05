Tiedemann Advisors LLC Cuts Position in DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,524 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 194 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DTE Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in DTE Energy by 336.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in DTE Energy by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 275 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in DTE Energy during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in DTE Energy during the second quarter worth $38,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DTE has been the subject of several research reports. Mizuho lifted their price target on DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of DTE Energy from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $127.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $128.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DTE Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $129.83.

NYSE DTE opened at $113.01 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $118.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. DTE Energy has a twelve month low of $94.57 and a twelve month high of $122.14. The company has a market capitalization of $21.90 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DTE Energy will post 5.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total value of $1,806,150.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total transaction of $1,205,300.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

