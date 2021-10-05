Tiedemann Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 91.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,005 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,394 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Danaher were worth $1,344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DHR. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 69.1% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 3,461,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $779,039,000 after acquiring an additional 1,413,819 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Danaher by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,380,506 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,660,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,234,748 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Danaher by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 3,241,135 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $869,792,000 after purchasing an additional 1,046,777 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Danaher by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,144,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $7,234,975,000 after purchasing an additional 786,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 11.2% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 5,522,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,243,049,000 after purchasing an additional 554,189 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Danaher alerts:

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 16,467 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.45, for a total value of $4,766,373.15. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Robert S. Lutz sold 5,000 shares of Danaher stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.40, for a total value of $1,567,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,629,977. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,477 shares of company stock valued at $15,439,958. Company insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DHR opened at $298.57 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $213.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.70. Danaher Co. has a 1-year low of $211.22 and a 1-year high of $333.96. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $275.45.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The conglomerate reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $7.22 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.71 billion. Danaher had a return on equity of 17.68% and a net margin of 21.00%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Danaher Co. will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is presently 13.31%.

DHR has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $304.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Benchmark started coverage on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $330.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Danaher from $270.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $334.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Danaher from $280.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.53.

Danaher Profile

Danaher Corp. operates as a medical company, which designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment offers a range of research tools that scientists use to study the basic building blocks of life, including genes, proteins, metabolites and cells, in order to understand the causes of disease, identify new therapies and test new drugs and vaccines.

Featured Article: How is the S&P 500 index different from the DJIA?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR).

Receive News & Ratings for Danaher Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Danaher and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.