Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 110 Shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL) by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,129 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in The Allstate were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in The Allstate in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $5,666,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 52.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 14,996 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 5,161 shares in the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Allstate by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 133,840 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $15,378,000 after acquiring an additional 11,027 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,132 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Allstate by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 53,337 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,127,000 after acquiring an additional 5,274 shares in the last quarter. 75.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on ALL shares. cut their price target on The Allstate from $142.00 to $140.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Allstate in a report on Friday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of The Allstate from $140.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of The Allstate from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of The Allstate in a research note on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $140.62.

Shares of ALL stock opened at $126.61 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $37.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.98, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.86. The Allstate Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.51 and a fifty-two week high of $140.00. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.45.

The Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $3.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.17 by $0.62. The company had revenue of $10.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. The Allstate had a net margin of 8.27% and a return on equity of 22.27%. The Allstate’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.46 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Allstate Co. will post 16.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were given a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The Allstate’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.00%.

The Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the insurance provider to repurchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corp. engages in the property and casualty insurance business and the sale of life, accident, and health insurance products through its subsidiaries. It operates through following business segments: Allstate Protection, Protection Services, Allstate Life, Allstate Benefits, Allstate Annuities, Discontinued Lines and Coverages, and Corporate and Other.

