Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 366 Shares of ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,370 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 366 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $1,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in ONEOK by 32.9% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.8% during the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 7,503 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $417,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 4.7% during the second quarter. Barber Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $258,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 1.3% during the second quarter. Brown Advisory Securities LLC now owns 17,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of ONEOK by 2.0% during the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 11,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONEOK stock opened at $60.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.77 billion, a PE ratio of 19.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31. ONEOK, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.56 and a twelve month high of $61.48. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.34.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. ONEOK had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 22.30%. The business had revenue of $3.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ONEOK, Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.23%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 263.38%.

Several research firms have weighed in on OKE. Sanford C. Bernstein raised ONEOK from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. upped their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on ONEOK from $49.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on ONEOK from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on ONEOK from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.15.

ONEOK Profile

ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionating, transporting, storing and marketing of natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids and Natural Gas Pipelines. The Natural Gas Gathering and Processing segment offers midstream services to producers in North Dakota, Montana, Wyoming, Kansas and Oklahoma.

