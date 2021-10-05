Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC cut its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the period. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Philip Morris International in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Centiva Capital LP grew its stake in Philip Morris International by 152.2% in the 1st quarter. Centiva Capital LP now owns 13,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 8,208 shares during the period. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 179.1% during the 2nd quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

Shares of NYSE PM opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $101.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $97.67. The company has a market cap of $149.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.91, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $68.93 and a fifty-two week high of $106.51.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 28th. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 96.71%.

Philip Morris International declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 11th that permits the company to buyback $7.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the company to buy up to 4.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Barclays set a $98.59 target price on Philip Morris International and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.38.

In other news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM).

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.