Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 384 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 15,181 shares of the company’s stock after selling 384 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $1,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Philip Morris International in the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International by 179.1% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Philip Morris International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE PM opened at $96.19 on Tuesday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a twelve month low of $68.93 and a twelve month high of $106.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $149.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $101.25 and its 200 day moving average is $97.67.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.71 billion. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 91.56% and a net margin of 11.13%. The company’s revenue was up 17.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.29 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be paid a $1.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Philip Morris International’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.20%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 96.71%.

Philip Morris International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 11th that authorizes the company to buyback $7.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on PM shares. TheStreet raised Philip Morris International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $111.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Finally, Barclays set a $98.59 price objective on Philip Morris International and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $102.38.

In related news, CEO Martin G. King sold 21,725 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total transaction of $2,176,410.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International, Inc is a holding company. It engages in manufacturing and sale of cigarettes, tobacco and nicotine-containing products. It operates through the following geographical segments: European Union, Eastern Europe, Middles East & Africa, South & Southeast Asia, East Asia & Australia and Latin America & Canada.

