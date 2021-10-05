Tiedemann Advisors LLC Sells 8,603 Shares of Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA)

Tiedemann Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDA) by 40.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,796 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,603 shares during the quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF were worth $696,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF by 50.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 206 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new stake in Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF in the second quarter worth about $42,000.

Shares of FNDA stock opened at $53.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $52.99. Schwab Fundamental U.S. Small Company Index ETF has a 12 month low of $33.36 and a 12 month high of $56.22.

