Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) Shares Bought by Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc.

Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF (NYSEARCA:TPLC) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,106 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,024 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF worth $562,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TPLC. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 241.8% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $417,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,189,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 469,926 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,467,000 after acquiring an additional 21,338 shares during the period. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. grew its position in shares of Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 28,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,000 after acquiring an additional 740 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TPLC opened at $34.64 on Tuesday. Timothy Plan US Large Cap Core ETF has a 52 week low of $26.56 and a 52 week high of $37.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.98.

