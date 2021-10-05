Titan International (NYSE:TWI) Raised to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Titan International, Inc. is a leading global manufacturer of off-highway wheels, tires, assemblies, and undercarriage products. The company globally produces a broad range of products to meet the specifications of original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) and aftermarket customers in the agricultural, earthmoving/construction, and consumer markets. “

NYSE:TWI traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.21. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,273 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,096. The firm has a market capitalization of $449.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.26 and a beta of 2.54. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.82. Titan International has a 1 year low of $2.69 and a 1 year high of $11.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.87.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. Equities analysts anticipate that Titan International will post 0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 182.3% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Titan International by 71.3% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Titan International by 9.1% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 39,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 3,310 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $125,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Titan International in the second quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

About Titan International

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

