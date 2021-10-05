Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) Shares Bought by Alaethes Wealth LLC

Alaethes Wealth LLC raised its position in Toyota Motor Co. (NYSE:TM) by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,446 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,149 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC’s holdings in Toyota Motor were worth $952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TM. Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Toyota Motor during the first quarter worth $37,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Toyota Motor by 241.9% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the second quarter valued at $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Lumature Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in Toyota Motor in the first quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 1.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Toyota Motor alerts:

Shares of TM stock traded up $0.83 on Tuesday, reaching $172.64. 702 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,283. The company has a market cap of $241.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.65, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $178.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.09. Toyota Motor Co. has a 1 year low of $129.28 and a 1 year high of $187.45.

Toyota Motor (NYSE:TM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $5.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.68 by $1.19. The business had revenue of $72.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.91 billion. Toyota Motor had a net margin of 9.76% and a return on equity of 12.76%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Toyota Motor Co. will post 19.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Toyota Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday.

Toyota Motor Company Profile

Toyota Motor Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of motor vehicles and parts. It operates through the following segments: Automotive, Financial Services, and All Other. The Automotive segment designs, manufactures, assembles and sells passenger cars, minivans, trucks, and related vehicle parts and accessories.

Recommended Story: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for Toyota Motor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toyota Motor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.