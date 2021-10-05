TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $10.04 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $564.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.

Get TPG Pace Tech Opportunities alerts:

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Falcon Edge Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,112,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,285,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,625,000 after purchasing an additional 26,984 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 375.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,891,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,787,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493,630 shares during the last quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 250.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ion Asset Management Ltd. now owns 700,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,951,000 after acquiring an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 555,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,513,000 after acquiring an additional 90,147 shares during the period. 72.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities

TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TPG Pace Tech Opportunities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.