TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Canaccord Genuity began coverage on shares of TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock.
Shares of NYSE:NRDY opened at $10.04 on Monday. TPG Pace Tech Opportunities has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $13.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.08. The firm has a market cap of $564.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.51.
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities (NYSE:NRDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $32.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.00 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that TPG Pace Tech Opportunities will post -0.08 EPS for the current year.
About TPG Pace Tech Opportunities
TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was formerly known as TPG Pace III Holdings Corp. and changed its name to TPG Pace Tech Opportunities Corp.
