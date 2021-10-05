Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF) Receives “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Traton (OTCMKTS:TRATF)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Traton in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

OTCMKTS TRATF remained flat at $$26.50 on Tuesday. 10 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 804. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.51. Traton has a 1-year low of $26.18 and a 1-year high of $34.00.

Traton SE manufactures commercial vehicles worldwide. It operates through Industrial Business and Financial Services segments. The company offers light and heavy-duty commercial vehicles, such as trucks and bus chassis; vans; construction vehicles; city buses; and intercity and travel coaches, as well as spare parts and services.

