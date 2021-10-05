Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.38 Million Stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,767 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,117 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $2,377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KMB. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,674,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $649,995,000 after buying an additional 283,040 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Kimberly-Clark by 13.8% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,092,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $430,042,000 after buying an additional 374,462 shares during the period. FIL Ltd increased its position in Kimberly-Clark by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,740,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,002,000 after purchasing an additional 45,378 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 33.4% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,481,491 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,051,000 after purchasing an additional 621,421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 0.9% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,429,797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,059,000 after acquiring an additional 21,642 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kimberly-Clark stock opened at $132.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a one year low of $128.02 and a one year high of $155.45. The business has a fifty day moving average of $136.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $134.79.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The business had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.77 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.91%.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of Kimberly-Clark stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total value of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. HSBC began coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $131.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.67.

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

