Trexquant Investment LP Has $2.72 Million Stock Position in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) by 53.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 128,460 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 44,819 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Under Armour were worth $2,717,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Under Armour in the second quarter valued at approximately $296,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour during the 2nd quarter valued at about $241,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Under Armour during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $83,000. State of Wisconsin Investment Board grew its position in shares of Under Armour by 88.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 48,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,026,000 after buying an additional 22,831 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Under Armour by 13.3% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 479,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,143,000 after purchasing an additional 56,121 shares in the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently commented on UAA. Wedbush began coverage on Under Armour in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Under Armour from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Under Armour from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Under Armour from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective (up previously from $31.00) on shares of Under Armour in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.79.

UAA stock opened at $20.96 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 2.31. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.29. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.19. Under Armour, Inc. has a 52 week low of $11.64 and a 52 week high of $26.45.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Under Armour had a net margin of 6.62% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 91.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.31) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.56 EPS for the current year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc engages in the development, marketing, and distribution of branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. It operates through the following segments: North America, EMEA, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, and Connected Fitness. The North America segment comprises of U.S.

