Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.27 Million in Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 26,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,270,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 33.8% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 51,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,862,000 after buying an additional 3,698 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 235,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,308,000 after buying an additional 31,178 shares during the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Guardant Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $423,000. Finally, Rathbone Brothers plc raised its stake in shares of Guardant Health by 62.4% during the 1st quarter. Rathbone Brothers plc now owns 61,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,345,000 after buying an additional 23,513 shares during the last quarter. 87.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Guardant Health news, Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,993 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,989.83. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 14,802 shares of company stock valued at $1,817,488. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GH. Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Raymond James began coverage on Guardant Health in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Guardant Health from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $164.00.

Guardant Health stock opened at $107.54 on Tuesday. Guardant Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $96.66 and a twelve month high of $181.07. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.27 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.51. The company has a current ratio of 19.57, a quick ratio of 19.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.11 and a beta of 0.51.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.87) by ($0.09). Guardant Health had a negative return on equity of 37.35% and a negative net margin of 116.99%. The company had revenue of $92.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.63 million. Sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

