Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $2.49 Million Investment in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 40,235 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,493,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in The Hartford Financial Services Group in the first quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Institutional investors own 91.07% of the company’s stock.

HIG opened at $70.17 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.11. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $36.62 and a one year high of $72.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $67.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $65.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.99. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.47% and a net margin of 10.05%. The firm had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. On average, analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 5.87 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 31st. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.22%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, EVP William A. Bloom sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $992,000.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,353 shares in the company, valued at approximately $331,886. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David C. Robinson sold 5,469 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $355,485.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,875 shares of company stock worth $3,524,395 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America raised shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $75.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $60.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.79.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc is an insurance and financial services company. The company provides life insurance, group and employee benefits, automobile and homeowners insurance and business insurance, as well as investment products, annuities, mutual funds, and college savings plans. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, Property & Casualty Other Operations, Group Benefits and Hartford Funds.

