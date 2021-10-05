Trexquant Investment LP Reduces Stock Position in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Trexquant Investment LP cut its stake in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 47.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 54,263 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after selling 48,416 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $3,658,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 11,051 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 21.7% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 320,910 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $21,228,000 after acquiring an additional 57,128 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in The TJX Companies by 1.6% in the first quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 48,379 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $3,200,000 after acquiring an additional 768 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 11,005 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in The TJX Companies by 8.7% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 703,221 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $46,518,000 after purchasing an additional 56,355 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

In other The TJX Companies news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total transaction of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $65.86 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $50.06 and a 12-month high of $76.16. The business’s fifty day moving average is $70.43 and its 200 day moving average is $68.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market cap of $79.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 81.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 9th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 335.48%.

A number of research analysts have commented on TJX shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Argus restated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup upped their price target on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The TJX Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.75.

The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

