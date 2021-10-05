Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. (NYSE:TPH) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,807,605 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 197,948 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 7.74% of Tri Pointe Homes worth $188,747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 9.2% in the second quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 9,247 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $198,000 after acquiring an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 16.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 132,310 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,835,000 after acquiring an additional 18,340 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its holdings in Tri Pointe Homes by 30.1% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,721 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,639 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 11.9% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,513,360 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,581,000 after purchasing an additional 693,019 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Tri Pointe Homes by 28.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 519,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 114,849 shares during the period. 97.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Steven J. Gilbert sold 6,592 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.50, for a total value of $161,504.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas F. Bauer sold 22,978 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.29, for a total value of $558,135.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 214,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,219,702.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 71,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,739,726 over the last quarter. 1.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TPH. Royal Bank of Canada cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research cut Tri Pointe Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. Zelman & Associates upgraded Tri Pointe Homes from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target (up from $31.00) on shares of Tri Pointe Homes in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.33.

Tri Pointe Homes stock opened at $21.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.14 and a 12 month high of $26.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of 7.03 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.53.

Tri Pointe Homes (NYSE:TPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The construction company reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. Tri Pointe Homes had a return on equity of 17.21% and a net margin of 10.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Tri Pointe Homes, Inc. will post 3.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tri Pointe Homes, Inc designs constructs and sells single-family homes and condominiums. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial Services segments. The Homebuilding segment consists of six reportable segments: Maracay Homes, consisting of operations in Arizona; Pardee Homes, consisting of operations in California and Nevada; Quadrant Homes, consisting of operations in Washington; Trendmaker Homes, consisting of operations in Texas; TRI Pointe Homes, consisting of operations in California and Colorado; and Winchester Homes, consisting of operations in Maryland and Virginia.

