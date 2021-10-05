Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) Cut to Hold at Bloom Burton

Bloom Burton lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, HC Wainwright lowered shares of Trillium Therapeutics from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd.

Trillium Therapeutics has a 1-year low of C$28.50 and a 1-year high of C$39.45.

Trillium Therapeutics (TSE:TR) (NASDAQ:TRIL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 13th. The company reported C($0.22) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.19) by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$0.01 million for the quarter.

In other Trillium Therapeutics news, Senior Officer Robert Uger sold 3,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$11.88, for a total transaction of C$43,314.48.

About Trillium Therapeutics

Trillium Therapeutics Inc is a Canada-based clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing therapies for the treatment of cancer. The Company leads program, TTI-621, which is a SIRPaFc fusion protein that consists of the CD47-binding domain of human SIRPa linked to the Fc region of a human immunoglobulin (IgG1).

