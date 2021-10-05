Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in shares of Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,638,476 shares of the company’s stock after selling 659,526 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Trip.com Group were worth $199,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Trip.com Group by 1,044.3% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 860,943 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,529,000 after acquiring an additional 785,703 shares in the last quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 27.7% during the second quarter. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. now owns 194,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,908,000 after purchasing an additional 42,282 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of Trip.com Group during the second quarter worth $8,102,000. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 0.9% during the second quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 181,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,438,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Trip.com Group by 4.4% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,437,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,902,000 after purchasing an additional 143,389 shares during the period. 69.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:TCOM opened at $30.33 on Tuesday. Trip.com Group Limited has a fifty-two week low of $23.61 and a fifty-two week high of $45.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.59 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50-day moving average of $28.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.84.

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.17. Trip.com Group had a negative return on equity of 0.61% and a net margin of 22.52%. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.71 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.39) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 86.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Trip.com Group Limited will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TCOM. Zacks Investment Research lowered Trip.com Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Trip.com Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. CLSA lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 27th. HSBC lowered their price target on Trip.com Group from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Trip.com Group in a report on Friday, September 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $43.62.

Trip.com Group Company Profile

Trip.com Group Ltd. engages in the provision of travel-related services. It provides hotel accommodations, airline tickets, packaged tours, corporate travel management services, property management systems and advertising services. The company was founded by Jian Zhang Liang, Min Fan, Nan Peng Shen and Qi Ji in June 1999 and is headquartered in Shanghai, China.

