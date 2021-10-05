Trupanion Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NASDAQ:TRUP)

Trupanion, Inc. (NASDAQ:TRUP) saw unusually large options trading on Monday. Stock investors acquired 5,002 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 1,263% compared to the average daily volume of 367 put options.

NASDAQ:TRUP opened at $76.95 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -109.93 and a beta of 1.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $92.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $91.67. Trupanion has a 12-month low of $69.74 and a 12-month high of $126.53.

Trupanion (NASDAQ:TRUP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.03 million. Trupanion had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 9.05%. Equities analysts anticipate that Trupanion will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TRUP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Trupanion from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 7th. TheStreet upgraded Trupanion from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Trupanion has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $133.33.

In related news, CEO Darryl Rawlings sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.07, for a total value of $420,280.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Tricia Plouf sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.79, for a total value of $157,185.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,600 shares of company stock valued at $2,979,787 over the last quarter. 6.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TRUP. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $33,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Trupanion in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Trupanion by 40.6% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 693 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Trupanion during the first quarter worth about $135,000. Institutional investors own 81.92% of the company’s stock.

About Trupanion

Trupanion, Inc engages in the provision of medical insurance for cats and dogs. It operates through the following segments: Subscription Business and Other Business. The Subscription Business segment involves in the monthly subscriptions of pet medical insurance. The Others Business segment includes companies or organizations that choose to provide medical insurance for cats and dogs as a benefit to their employees or members and contracts include multiple pets.

