Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) Shares Sold by EAM Investors LLC

EAM Investors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCTT) by 57.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 49,784 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 66,533 shares during the quarter. EAM Investors LLC owned about 0.11% of Ultra Clean worth $2,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ultra Clean during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Ultra Clean by 184.0% in the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 587 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Ultra Clean in the 1st quarter valued at about $60,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ultra Clean in the 2nd quarter worth about $88,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Ultra Clean by 1,677.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,831 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider William Joe Williams sold 627 shares of Ultra Clean stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.21, for a total value of $33,362.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 43,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,297,341.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David T. Ibnale sold 3,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.54, for a total transaction of $148,096.08. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,854,824.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 9,446 shares of company stock valued at $471,764 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:UCTT traded up $0.79 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.73. The stock had a trading volume of 1,230 shares, compared to its average volume of 566,387. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $45.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.97. Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $21.08 and a fifty-two week high of $65.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73.

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.02. Ultra Clean had a net margin of 5.34% and a return on equity of 21.88%. The company had revenue of $515.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $505.44 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. will post 3.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have commented on UCTT. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ultra Clean from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Ultra Clean in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on Ultra Clean in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ultra Clean currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $64.50.

Ultra Clean Company Profile

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity.

