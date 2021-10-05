Ultragate Trading Up 1.3% Over Last Week (ULG)

Ultragate (CURRENCY:ULG) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 5th. Ultragate has a total market capitalization of $30,826.17 and $2.00 worth of Ultragate was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Ultragate has traded up 1.3% against the dollar. One Ultragate coin can now be bought for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Sapphire (SAPP) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000726 BTC.

Zenon (ZNN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.31 or 0.00020521 BTC.

TenUp (TUP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000748 BTC.

Beacon (BECN) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001240 BTC.

MalwareChain (MALW) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Modern Investment Coin (MODIC) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000110 BTC.

DogeCash (DOGEC) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0277 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Helix (HLIX) traded up 33.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Scrypta (LYRA) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000023 BTC.

NestEGG Coin (EGG) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0049 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Ultragate Coin Profile

Ultragate (CRYPTO:ULG) is a coin. Ultragate’s total supply is 12,255,138 coins. Ultragate’s official Twitter account is @Ultragate_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Ultragate is www.ultragate.net

