Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) Shares Acquired by Shell Asset Management Co.

Shell Asset Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,347 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Shell Asset Management Co.’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $605,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in RARE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 10,671,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,215,090,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201,294 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 1,523.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 155,864 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,862,000 after purchasing an additional 146,264 shares in the last quarter. Sectoral Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter valued at $12,775,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,076,533 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $122,574,000 after acquiring an additional 99,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Motley Fool Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 175.3% during the 1st quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC now owns 152,326 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $17,344,000 after acquiring an additional 96,990 shares in the last quarter. 95.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RARE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $84.74 price objective for the company. Wedbush decreased their price objective on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.78.

Shares of NASDAQ:RARE opened at $84.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a PE ratio of -15.91 and a beta of 1.83. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $91.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $98.33. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $76.78 and a fifty-two week high of $179.65.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative return on equity of 40.48% and a negative net margin of 97.79%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.88 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -6.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Camille L. Bedrosian sold 2,500 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.03, for a total value of $250,075.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 7,336 shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.65, for a total transaction of $738,368.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,004 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,623,802.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the identification, acquisition, development and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of serious rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases. Its product includes Mepsevii and Crysvita. Mepsevii is an intravenous, which is used for the treatment of Mucopolysaccharidosis VII.

