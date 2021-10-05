UMA (UMA) Price Up 11.9% Over Last 7 Days

UMA (CURRENCY:UMA) traded up 2.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 5th. During the last week, UMA has traded 11.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. UMA has a total market cap of $632.22 million and approximately $41.72 million worth of UMA was traded on exchanges in the last day. One UMA coin can now be bought for about $10.04 or 0.00020066 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,244.64 or 0.08481508 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00054053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002629 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.09 or 0.00267937 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $57.22 or 0.00114335 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001998 BTC.

UMA Coin Profile

UMA is a coin. It launched on January 9th, 2020. UMA’s total supply is 104,889,479 coins and its circulating supply is 62,956,827 coins. UMA’s official website is umaproject.org . UMA’s official message board is medium.com/uma-project . UMA’s official Twitter account is @UMAprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “UMA is designed to power the financial innovations made possible by permissionless, public blockchains, like Ethereum. Using concepts borrowed from fiat financial derivatives, UMA defines an open-source protocol that allows any two counterparties to design and create their own financial contracts. But unlike traditional derivatives, UMA contracts are secured with economic incentives alone, making them self-enforcing and universally accessible. “

Buying and Selling UMA

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as UMA directly using US dollars.

