Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) Short Interest Down 40.8% in September

Umicore SA (OTCMKTS:UMICY) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 12,900 shares, a decline of 40.8% from the August 31st total of 21,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 38,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days.

UMICY traded down $0.15 on Tuesday, reaching $14.30. 32,480 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 72,993. Umicore has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $17.71. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $15.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.18.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.2236 dividend. This represents a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on UMICY shares. UBS Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Umicore in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Umicore in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Umicore

Umicore engages in the materials technology business. It operates through the following business segments: Catalysis, Energy & Surface Technologies, Recycling, and Corporate. The Catalysis segment is consist of automotive catalysts for gasoline and diesel light and heavy duty diesel applications, including on-road and non-on-road vehicles.

