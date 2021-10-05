UniCredit (BIT:UCG) Given a €13.40 Price Target by Jefferies Financial Group Analysts

Jefferies Financial Group set a €13.40 ($15.76) target price on UniCredit (BIT:UCG) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group set a €13.55 ($15.94) price objective on shares of UniCredit in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Thursday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €11.00 ($12.94) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.50 ($14.71) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €13.60 ($16.00) target price on shares of UniCredit in a report on Friday, July 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €11.81 ($13.89).

Get UniCredit alerts:

UniCredit has a 52 week low of €12.82 ($15.08) and a 52 week high of €18.38 ($21.62).

UniCredit S.p.A. operates as a commercial bank. The company operates through Commercial Banking Italy, Commercial Banking Germany, Commercial Banking Austria, Corporate & Investment Banking, and Central Eastern Europe segments. It offers retail, corporate, and private banking services; investment services; leasing and factoring services; transactional, investment, and credit products and services; insurance solutions; and structured financing, hedging, and treasury solutions.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for UniCredit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UniCredit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.