United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “United Bankshares, Inc. is a bank holding company whose business is the operation of its bank subsidiaries. All of United’s subsidiary banks are full-service commercial banks. Included among the banking services offered are the acceptance of deposits in checking, savings, time and money market accounts; the making and servicing of personal, commercial, floor plan and student loans; and the making of construction and real estate loans. Also offered are individual retirement accounts, safe deposit boxes, wire transfers and other standard banking products and services. “

Get United Bankshares alerts:

Separately, Raymond James reiterated an outperform rating and set a $34.67 price objective (down from $42.00) on shares of United Bankshares in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $33.42.

Shares of NASDAQ UBSI opened at $36.89 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. United Bankshares has a 12-month low of $23.21 and a 12-month high of $42.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $35.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $37.23.

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. United Bankshares had a net margin of 32.88% and a return on equity of 9.20%. The company had revenue of $249.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $264.95 million. On average, equities analysts predict that United Bankshares will post 2.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. United Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.33%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its position in United Bankshares by 6.3% during the second quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 76,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,802,000 after acquiring an additional 4,546 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in United Bankshares by 0.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,205,720 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $226,509,000 after purchasing an additional 26,411 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 29.1% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 74,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,892,000 after purchasing an additional 16,891 shares during the period. HRT Financial LP purchased a new position in United Bankshares during the first quarter worth about $1,212,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in United Bankshares by 2.6% during the second quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 119,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.31% of the company’s stock.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services and products. It operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Other. The Community segments consists of both commercial and consumer lending and provides customers with such products as commercial loans, real estate loans, business financing and consumer loans.

See Also: What is the accumulation/distribution indicator?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on United Bankshares (UBSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.