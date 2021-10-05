Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) Short Interest Update

Urban One, Inc. (NASDAQ:UONE) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 129,700 shares, a decrease of 45.6% from the August 31st total of 238,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,860,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Urban One by 102.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 222,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,929,000 after purchasing an additional 112,749 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Urban One by 1,659.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 99,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,000 after purchasing an additional 93,602 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Urban One in the second quarter worth $563,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 24.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 57,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 11,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Urban One by 267.5% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 56,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 40,845 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

UONE opened at $8.38 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.44 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.46. The company has a market cap of $430.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.80. Urban One has a 12-month low of $4.05 and a 12-month high of $24.16.

Urban One (NASDAQ:UONE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $107.59 million during the quarter. Urban One had a return on equity of 16.07% and a net margin of 7.79%.

About Urban One

Urban One, Inc is a multi-media company, which engages in the radio broadcasting operation that targets African-American and urban listeners. It operates through the following segments: Radio Broadcasting, Reach Media, Digital, and Cable Television. The Radio Broadcasting segment includes all the broadcasting related operations.

