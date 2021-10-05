US Solar Fund Plc (USF) To Go Ex-Dividend on October 7th

US Solar Fund Plc (LON:USF) announced a dividend on Monday, September 20th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.01 per share on Friday, October 29th. This represents a yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.

LON:USF opened at GBX 1.01 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 1.03. US Solar Fund has a 52-week low of GBX 0.97 ($0.01) and a 52-week high of GBX 1.20 ($0.02).

US Solar Fund Company Profile

US Solar Fund Plc is a fund of New Energy Solar Manager Pty Limited.

