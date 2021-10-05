Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano Sells 4,056 Shares

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Director Jason K. Giordano sold 4,056 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.13, for a total transaction of $65,423.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Utz Brands stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.99. The stock had a trading volume of 686,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 694,216. Utz Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $15.74 and a one year high of $30.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $19.32 and its 200 day moving average is $22.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.01). Utz Brands had a positive return on equity of 3.55% and a negative net margin of 1.68%. The firm had revenue of $297.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $286.69 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 20th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 17th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UTZ. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Utz Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in Utz Brands by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter valued at about $44,000. Pinz Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Utz Brands during the second quarter worth about $74,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Utz Brands in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on UTZ shares. Stephens cut their price objective on Utz Brands from $27.00 to $23.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $25.00 to $20.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Utz Brands from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Utz Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.96.

Utz Brands Company Profile

UTZ Brands, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes branded snacking products. It offers a broad range of salty snacks, including potato chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins and other snacks. The firm’s brands include Utz, Zapp’s, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon and Hawaiian.

