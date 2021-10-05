Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Hold Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their hold rating on shares of Valeo (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an underperform rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an equal weight rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Shares of VLEEY stock opened at $14.04 on Friday. Valeo has a fifty-two week low of $12.12 and a fifty-two week high of $20.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.39.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

