Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

VLEEY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Sunday, September 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised Valeo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research note on Friday.

OTCMKTS VLEEY opened at $14.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.40 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $14.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.39. Valeo has a twelve month low of $12.12 and a twelve month high of $20.55.

Valeo SE is engaged in the design, production, and sale of components, integrated systems, and modules for the automobile industry. It operates through following business segments: Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, Comfort and Driving Assistance Systems and Visibility Systems. The Powertrain Systems segment deals with electrical, transmission, engine management, air management, and hybrid/electric vehicle systems.

