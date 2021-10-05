Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV) by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 174,712 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,283 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. owned about 0.10% of Valvoline worth $5,671,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,921,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $415,083,000 after buying an additional 350,109 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Valvoline by 51.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,794,296 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $285,463,000 after acquiring an additional 2,986,234 shares during the period. Brave Warrior Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth about $199,369,000. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its stake in Valvoline by 32.0% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 3,623,019 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $94,452,000 after acquiring an additional 878,469 shares during the period. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 2,958,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $96,047,000 after purchasing an additional 77,450 shares during the last quarter. 92.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

VVV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Valvoline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Valvoline from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

In related news, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 4,969 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.81, for a total transaction of $148,125.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.74 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 73.52, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Valvoline Inc. has a 1-year low of $18.34 and a 1-year high of $34.65. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $30.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a market capitalization of $5.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.44.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $792.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $752.80 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 841.46% and a net margin of 13.37%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 53.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Valvoline Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 27th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. Valvoline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.78%.

About Valvoline

Valvoline, Inc is engaged in producing, marketing and supplying of engine & automotive maintenance products and services. The company operates through three segments: Quick Lubes, Core North America and International. The Quick Lubes segment provides services to passenger car and light truck quick lube market through company-owned and independent franchised retail quick lube service center stores and independent express care stores that service vehicles with valvoline products.

