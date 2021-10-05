VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) Shares Sold by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. lowered its position in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 65,187 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,591 shares during the quarter. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises about 0.8% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.05% of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,046,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 15.2% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 251,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,891,000 after acquiring an additional 33,175 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 106,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,329,000 after buying an additional 5,847 shares during the last quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 56.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 2,550,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,271,000 after buying an additional 923,437 shares during the last quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 213.7% during the 2nd quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 195,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,138,000 after buying an additional 133,241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 104.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after buying an additional 139,175 shares during the last quarter.

Get VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA EMLC traded down $0.05 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $29.82. 46,871 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,056,274. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.10. VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $29.80 and a 12-month high of $33.51.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Story: Why is the conference call important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMLC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC).

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.