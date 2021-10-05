VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) Position Trimmed by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF (NYSEARCA:HYD) by 1.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 84,149 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,076 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF were worth $5,353,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of HYD. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 1,154.7% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,177 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after buying an additional 6,605 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 16,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $258,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 36.4% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF by 167.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 12,760 shares during the period.

VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF stock opened at $62.24 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $63.30 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.04. VanEck Vectors High Yield Muni ETF has a 52 week low of $59.01 and a 52 week high of $63.98.

