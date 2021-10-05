VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.91

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $24.95. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,266 shares changing hands.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 288,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $7,224,000. Van ECK Associates Corp owned about 48.00% of VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:MIG)

Meadowbrook Insurance Group, Inc (Meadowbrook) is a holding company. The Company is a commercial insurance underwriter and insurance administration services company. The Company markets and underwrites specialty property and casualty insurance programs and products through a network of independent retail agents, wholesalers, program administrators and general agents.

