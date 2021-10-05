VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $24.91

VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF (NYSE:MIG) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $24.91 and traded as high as $24.95. VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF shares last traded at $24.95, with a volume of 1,266 shares changing hands.
The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.91.
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were given a dividend of $0.047 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.26%. This is a boost from VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.05.
VanEck Vectors Moody’s Analytics IG Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile (NYSE:MIG)
