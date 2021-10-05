VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) Sets New 52-Week High at $31.12

VanEck Vectors Russia ETF (NYSEARCA:RSX) reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $31.12 and last traded at $31.10, with a volume of 75409 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $30.57.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.18.

Get VanEck Vectors Russia ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $80,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Vectors Russia ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $206,000.

Market Vectors Russia ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the price and yield performance of the DAXglobal Russia+ Index (DXRPUS). DXRPUS is a modified market capitalization-weighted index consisting of publicly traded companies that are domiciled in Russia. DXRPUS comprises a diversified group of many of the largest and most liquid companies in the investable universe.

Featured Article: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors Russia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.