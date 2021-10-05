Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Short Interest Up 38.8% in September

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 596,700 shares, a growth of 38.8% from the August 31st total of 429,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 622,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Shares of VGIT opened at $67.61 on Tuesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $67.09 and a 52 week high of $70.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $68.15 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.89.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.061 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.08%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 5,302 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after buying an additional 149 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 157 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.6% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 3,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.1% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

