Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) Stock Position Lowered by Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.

Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:MGC) by 0.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,574 shares of the company’s stock after selling 535 shares during the period. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF accounts for 10.3% of Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Summit Wealth & Retirement Planning Inc. owned about 0.69% of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF worth $27,966,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 4,025.9% in the second quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 112,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,191,000 after acquiring an additional 110,109 shares in the last quarter. StoneX Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 358.2% in the first quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 82,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,513,000 after acquiring an additional 64,185 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 406.2% in the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 63,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,667,000 after buying an additional 50,921 shares during the last quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 18.5% in the first quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 206,118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,904,000 after buying an additional 32,123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProVise Management Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF by 104.8% in the second quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 45,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,881,000 after buying an additional 23,110 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Mega Cap ETF stock traded up $1.62 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $153.62. 100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,457. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.69. Vanguard Mega Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $114.77 and a 52-week high of $161.52.

