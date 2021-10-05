Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) Shares Bought by Mather Group LLC.

Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VMBS) by 12.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,916,447 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 555,964 shares during the period. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares makes up about 6.6% of Mather Group LLC.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Mather Group LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $262,391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth approximately $44,000. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares by 121.5% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 908 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 498 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 692,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,274,396. Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $53.15 and a fifty-two week high of $54.24. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $53.45.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Investors of record on Monday, October 4th will be paid a $0.044 dividend. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 1st.

Vanguard Mortgage-Backed Securities Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Mortgage Backed Securities ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted, mortgage-backed securities index. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Float Adjusted Index (the Index).

